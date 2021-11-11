From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Wife of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, Dame Edith on Thursday in Asaba admonished care givers especially nurses and doctors to be receptive to patients who visit hospitals for medical attention.

Mrs. Okowa deplored the hostile attitude of some care givers, saying that such behaviour could aggravate the medical condition of any patient.

The Delta First Lady spoke in Asaba while inaugurating a 20-bed space hospital, First Delta America Hospital (FDAH), an affiliate of First Lithonia Medical Centre, Atlanta Georgia, United States of America.

She urged nurses and other care givers in the country to be cordial with patients to commence the healing process.

“Be polite and friendly to patients who seek your services because nobody who has eaten well in his house would come to the hospital. So the words you use to welcome patients is the first step in the healing process,” she said.

She however commended the staff of FDAH, for having cordial relationship with both patients and other members of the public who come to the hospital.

Founder of the health institution, Dr. (Mrs.) Isioma Okobah said facilities at the hospital were of global standard.

Okobah said the aim of the hospital was to discourage medical tourism on the part of Deltans and Nigerians, at large.

She said operations at the hospital started in 2019 at a three-bed space, adding that there would be need to expand from the present 20-bed space in order to to continue to deliver quality and efficient healthcare to the people.

Okobah said with the COVID-19 pandemic, there is the need to pay more attention to the healthcare system particularly in the communities in order to build confidence among Nigerians who usually seek medical attention outside the shores of the country.

“When we had the lockdown, nobody could travel, we were all here. So if we have healthcare facilities which we run outside to access abroad, there would no need to do that.

“I want to appeal to my colleagues in the diaspora to come back home and join to build the system. We cannot sit in America, Canada or London and continue to condemn the system in Nigeria. I know the government need to play a big role,” she added.

