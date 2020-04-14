Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday, extended the lockdown for another two weeks to curtail spread of coronavirus disease in the state.

Okowa further imposed a dusk-to-curfew on the state in the next two weeks because of perceived cases of disobedience by some beer parlour operators who opened for businesses at night while the initial lockdown of April 1 to 14 lasted.

He, however, thanked resident for the level of compliance in the last 14 days, explaining that the extension and stiffer action of curfew were inevitable to safeguard the health of the people.

The governor spoke in Asaba during a state broadcast on the global pandemic.

As at the time of filing this report, three cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the state with one death among the cases.

As a result, Okowa disclosed that 70 contacts have been identified with 46 of them reached so far, adding that efforts have been intensified to reach the other 24.

“We believe that in the next two weeks, we would be able to track all contacts, identify all possible cases and be able to take the needed actions and then we would be able to use this next opportunity to also produce enough quantity of face masks for our people.

“It is our hope that we would be able to return to duty thereafter praying to God that the cases in Nigeria will not escalate above what we have at the moment,” the governor said.