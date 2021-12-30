From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa has relieved his Executive Assistant on Communication, Latimore Oghenesivbe of his appointment.

Oghenesivbe’s sack was contained in a letter issued on Thursday by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Patrick Ukah.

Ukah cited reckless and insubordination as Oghenesivbe’s offence.

The governor’s action is coming few days after a public outburst by the now sack commissioner aide, wherein he said Okowa surrounded himself with ethnic bigots that preventing the governor from seeing his inputs in the administration.

Besides, Oghenesivbe said his office was not being funded, adding that he also lacked support staff.

According to Ukah’s letter, the governor could no longer tolerate the manifest reckless and unprovoked attacks on the state government.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

He said the termination takes immediate effect and advised Oghenesivbe to handover all government properties in his possession.

The letter reads: “I write to convey to you the displeasure of His Excellency, the Governor of Delta State, over your conduct with respect to the performance of your duties wherein there has been manifest recklessness and insubordination.

“As this trend can no longer be tolerated, I regret to inform you that your service as Executive Assistant, Communications, is no more required and your appointment is hereby terminated.

“Accordingly, I am to request that you take necessary steps to hand over all government properties in your possession to the Permanent Secretary, Directorate of Government House and Protocol forth with.”

In his reaction to the sack, Oghenesivbe simply wrote on his Facebook page that another chapter has begun.

Oghenesivbe joined the administration in 2016 shortly after his engagement with a leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state, O’tega Emerhor who was the 2015 governorship candidate of his party.