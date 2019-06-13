Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa has taken to his social media account to celebrate his victory at the just concluded Nigeria Pitch Awards, which held in Asaba last weekend.

Okowa beat two other governors to emerge the Football Friendly Governor of the year (2018).

Moments after receiving the award from Amaju Pinnick, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) President in his office at Asaba yesterday, the Governor took to his official Instagram handle to celebrate the award. Governor Okowa wrote, “Thank you to the NFF President, Mr. Amaju Pinnick and the Nigerian Pitch Awards for the honour of being named the Football Friendly Governor of the year (2018)”

The award ceremony held last Saturday, after the International Friendly between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Warriors of Zimbabwe. It was attended by Seyi Akinwunmi First Vice President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Ahmed Fresh, NFF Board member, Mr. Chiedu Ebie, Secretary to the Delta State Government, Mr. Olayinka Adeleke, State Police Commissioner, Coach Gernot Rhor, technical crew and members of the Super Eagles.

Shina Philips, President of the Nigeria Pitch Awards expressed appreciation of the organizers to the Federation and the Delta State Government. He said the organizers remained committed to giving Nigerians transparent and credible awards.

“We will continue to do what is right because we believe our players need to be motivated by a transparent and credible reward system which will see then earn the respect of everyone in the football community,” Philips said.