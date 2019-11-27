Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has decried disrespect for the National Anthem by members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) deployed to the state.

He said the attitude of sitting, walking or relaxing while the anthem is being recited was unacceptable and must be discouraged.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the three-week orientation course for the 2019 Batch ‘C’ stream I corps members at Issele-Uku, the governor warned that such nonchalant attitude will no longer be tolerated.

Represented by the Commissioner for Higher Education, Patrick Muoboghare, Okowa insisted that corps members were expected to be good ambassadors of the nation as a results of their education and training in camp.

Noting that the ugly trend may send wrong signals to the outside world, the governor urged them to respect the traditions and cultures of the nation and its people.

According to him, this would endear them for proper integration, eschew intolerance and engage only in activities that promote national unity and cohesion.

“I hope you have assimilated the leadership qualities like perseverance, discipline, sacrifice, endurance, selflessness coupled with the ability to live harmoniously with the people. I am sure those precepts will be useful in your relationship with people both at your host communities and thereafter,” he said.