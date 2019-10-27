Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has congratulated former Managing Director of New Telegraph Newspaper, Mrs. Funke Egbemode, on her appointment as Commissioner for Information and Civil Orientation in Osun State.

Egbemode, who is the President of Nigeria Guild of Editors, was sworn in on Thursday by Governor Gboyega Oyetola.

Okowa, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba said that Egbemode’s appointment was well deserved considering her wealth of experience as a journalist of repute and an erudite editor.

He noted that Egbemode had brought finesse and professionalism to media practice as she led New Telegraph and Nigeria Guild of Editors to greater heights.

The governor described the commissioner as a model who had proved her mettle in journalism, adding that her nomination as a commissioner in Osun was well-deserved and an inspiration to other women striving to make a name in the profession.

He charged Egbemode to bring her wealth of experience to bear on her appointment to justify the confidence reposed in her by Governor Oyetola.