Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa has congratulated the Super Eagles for qualifying for the semi finals at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Nigeria senior national team qualified for the semi finals of the 32nd edition of the tournament, holding Egypt, after defeating the Bafana Bafana of South Africa 2-1.

Governor Okowa, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Charles Aniagwu, commended the resilience of the national team, adding that Deltans and Nigerians are fervently praying for the team to succeed in their quest to bring the trophy home.

He commended the coaching crew and the NFF for ensuring that all necessary logistics were put in place to encourage the Eagles to defeat their South African counterparts.

The governor urged the Eagles to remain focused and make the nation proud once again, when they take on their next opponents in the semifinal encounter.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta State I congratulate you all for your success, so far, even as I urge you all to remain committed and focused as you approach your next opponent in the semi final encounter.

“I have no doubt in mind that you will all remain committed as you prosecute the next match with same zeal and vigour, as Nigerians are desirous to see you return home with the coveted trophy,” he added.