Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State, Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has swiftly congratulated the victorious Team Delta for winning the 5th National Youth Games (NYG) which ended on Tuesday at Ilorin, Kwara State.

Team Delta which has being the defending champion since the inception of the games in 2012, had a total medal haul 104, with 41 gold, 32 silver and 31 bronze.

Okowa in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Olisa Ifeajika, praised the team for doggedness and determination.

The governor particularly expressed delight that the team surpassed last year’s record in winning the competition.

He congratulated the athletes, their handlers and the management of Delta State Sports Commission on the record, which he described as “resounding.”

Okowa attributed the successes of the team to the huge investment of the state government in sports.

He assured that the talents discovered at this year’s games would be nurtured and mentored to become future stars for the state, country and the world.

“I must commend and congratulate Team Delta for making us proud again by winning the 5th edition of the games.

“It is instructive to note that our winning was not by chance but by strategic planning and huge investments in sports development.

“As a multi-ethnic state, we have identified sports as a unifying factor and it helped us to bring the youths together in a disciplined manner for their own good and that of our state in particular, and Nigeria in general.

“As a government, we have continued to devise ways and means to develop and further grow sports, which is evidenced by the revived Headmaster’s and Principal’s Cup competitions and our huge investment in sports development,” the governor said.

He commended the Federal Ministry of Sports for organizing the Games and called for more stakeholders involvement in funding sports development in the country.