Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has described the late pioneer deputy governor of the state, Simeon Ozioma Ebonka, as a man of peace and administrator.

Okowa said the death of the politician-cum-evangelist and elderstatesman was painful, noting that his fatherly role and wise counsel would be missed by the political class.

Ebonka eho hailed from Owa Alizomor in Ika North East Local Government Area of the state, breathed his last on Wednesday after a brief illness at the age of 77.

He was elected deputy governor to late Chief Felix Ibru from 1992 to 1993.

The governor in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika, commiserated with the people of Ika nation and Owa-Alizomor community in particular, over the death, noting that he excelled during the short time the administration lasted.

“He was a very peaceful man who loved his people and served them to the best of his ability.

“The news of his death came to me as a shock for he was a perfect gentleman-politician, who distinguished himself in the service of his people and Delta.

“In the formative years of our great state, he played active roles in the putting government in place and will be long remembered for the great things he did for the state,” he stated.

Also, former governor of the state, James Ibori described the passing of Ebonka as a great loss to the state and the nation.

He said was among those who laid the foundation for the swift infrastructural development of Delta State.

“Evangelist Ebonka and Chief Ibru laid the foundation for the swift development that Delta State has witnessed, though they came into office in a new state with a new capital, and one of the real problems they had to grapple with was the sharing of assets belonging to Delta and Edo states,” he recalled.

Ibori condoled Governor Okowa and the good people of Delta State on the death of the elderstatesman.