Paul Osuyi Asaba

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, yesterday assured National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) authorities of the state government’s continued support to the scheme.

The governor gave the assurance while inaugurating a 700-capacity hostel (named after him) at the NYSC permanent orientation camp at Issele-Uku, Aniocha North Local Government Area of the state.

Okowa, who also inaugurated four blocks of twin three-bedroom flats for staff of the scheme, said in the next couple of weeks, construction work will commence on the internal roads, a multi-purpose hall and a new hostel to be named after a former deputy governor of the state, Benjamin Elue, in recognition of his effort in attracting the camp to Issele-Uku.

He recalled that the camp was in a poor state when he visited in 2018, and expressed delight that the camp had begun to wear a look befitting a place where corps members spent time before being deployed for primary assignment.

Regardless, shortage of chairs, tables and other basic needs in some public primary and secondary schools in Delta State has attracted the attention of the government, as it urged pupils and students of affected schools to be patient.

According to a statement from the office of the Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, government was doing everything possible to address the shortages.

The statement said contracts have been awarded for the supply of chairs and tables to some schools across the three senatorial districts, following a recent completion of the need assessment of all schools in the state.

It said it will not go round all schools because they can not all be accommodated at the same time.

Describing the shortage of basic infrastructures in schools as pathetic and unacceptable, the state government blamed residents of communities for failing to take ownership of the schools by protecting them from vandals.