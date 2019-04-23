Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A lecture, with the theme: ‘Managing post-election challenges: Nigeria as a case study,’ is being organised by a non-governmental organisation, the Maris Trust Council in Asaba, capital of Delta State.

The lecture, billed to hold on April 23, will have Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as chief guest of honour, while a chief in Asaba Kingdom, Nicholas Chizea, will be chairman.

Mrs. Josephine Kachikwu and Rev. Fr. John Konyeke of St. John Bosco Catholic Church, Asaba, havee been billed as mother and father of the day, respectively.

Spokesman for the organisers, Fidelis Egugbo, said Nigerians were enthusiastic about the lecture and eager to discuss the burning topic.

As a result, Egugbo expressed most of the participants have already arrived ahead of the lecture.

“A lot of Nigerians have come to embrace democracy which has made it such that everyone who has something to do with the electoral process is happy that there is a forum for them to discuss the issue.

“The electoral process is not only about contesting in an election, it entails a lot because, people came out to vote, people conducted the elections and of course, there are observers which has made the electoral process to involve a lot of persons.

“The joy about the Maris lecture is that a tested politician and technocrat, in the person of Williams Makinde, is delivering the lecture.

“Makinde, who is the managing director of Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, understands the process and he is bound to set an agenda for the nation,” Egugbo told newsmen.

He commended those who have contributed in different ways for the lecture to hold, and added that “it is a lecture that everyone who has one thing or the other to do with the electoral process wants to be actively involved in and we thank God for His blessings, especially, for providing a peaceful state which has made the environment conducive for intellectual discourse to take place.”