CAF Ambassador and Nigeria football legend, Nwankwo Kanu was well celebrated yesterday, as he clocked 43 years of age, as not less than the Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, former Zambia FA boss and fellow Africa football legend, Kalusha Bwalya paid tributes to the former Arsenal striker.

Also joining in wishing Papilo birthday wishes were the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Super Eagles players, three of his former teams; Italian side, Inter Milan and Premier League sides, Arsenal and West Bromwich Albion.

Writing @GovIfeanyiOkowa, the Delta State governor said: “Happy Birthday to our living football legend, Kanu ‘Papilo’ Nwankwo. As you celebrate another year, I wish you the blessings, grace and wisdom of Almighty God in all your endeavours!”

From Arsenal came, “Happy birthday to you, @kingkanu4. Our former striker turns 43 today.”

The NFF, through its twitter handle, @thenff wrote; “Happy birthday to our living legend, @papilokanu! We love and celebrate you, have a good one!”

West Bromwich Albion went nostalgia with its post @WBA; “Two composed finishes. Two iconic celebrations. Wishing our former forward @papilokanu a very happy birthday! Remember his brace against Spurs in 2005?

From the Super Eagles twitter, Soar Super Eagles @SSE_NGA came “Happy birthday to Eagles legend, Kanu Nwankwo. Throwback to Papilo’s outrageous brace to help Nigeria stage a comeback vs. Brazil.

This happened on his birthday eve 23 years ago.”

Fellow Africa football legend, Kalusha writing @KalushaPBwalya, said: “A very Happy Birthday my dear brother. Many more happy returns. God bless, while Italian side, Inter @Inter_en, said: “Happy Birthday to a Nigerian great! Enjoy your 43rd, @papilokanu!”