Paul Osuyi

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State on Monday in Asaba lamented the evasion of tax payment by majority of those in affluence in the state.

The governor said such apathy towards tax obligation was exacerbating the already dwindling revenue from the federation accounts.

Okowa who made the observation while inaugurating the state board of internal revenue, charged the board to step up efforts to increase internally generated revenue so as to bridge the funding gap in the state economy.

He however, urged the board which has Mr. Monday Onyeme as chairman not to burden the poor nor over charge the rich who were already keyed into the tax net but seek ways to engage new taxpayers.

According to him, “the state needs additional funds to finance its technical education, health, infrastructure (roads) among others.”

He further tasked the board to increase its relationship with all relevant government agencies for effective synergy to increase internal revenue.

Other members of the inaugurated board were Mr. Mike Edegware (secretary), Mr. Kelly Edegwhenerue and Mr. Godday Daniel. The fifth member, Austin Igbini, according the governor, would be inaugurated next month.

Responding on behalf of other members, Onyeme, thanked the governor for finding them worthy to be re-appointed for a second term and pledged their commitment to deliver on the mandate.

He appealed to the governor and the state House of Assembly to fast track the process of the giving full autonomy to the board.

According to him, the autonomy will enable the board act faster, effectively and become more proactive in tackling tax matters and increase the revenue base.