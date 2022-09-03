From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State and Vice-Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has lauded the outstanding contributions of Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu to the nation’s political and socio-economic growth.

The governor noted that the legacies of the business mogul and patriot would have good accommodation in Nigeria’s history.

Okowa stated this in a congratulatory message to Chief Iwuanyanwu on his 80th birth anniversary.

In the congratulatory statement issued in Asaba on Saturday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, Okowa said the celebrant remained one of the strong pillars of Nigeria’s growth and democratic evolution through his celebral contributions in physical, political and sports development as well as his philanthropy.

He said Nigeria’s political and business landscape was replete with the rich contributions of the octogenarian, who is a member of Board of Trustees (BoT) of PDP.

Okowa pointed out that Iwuanyanwu would continue to be generously acknowledged for his enduring advocacy for good governance and most importantly, for the rights of poor citizens.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I congratulate a respectable elder statesman and patriot, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, on his 80th birth anniversary.

“Your family, friends and well-wishers have great cause to celebrate you, considering the distinguished life of dedicated service to God and humanity which you have lived over the years.

“As you mark this landmark anniversary, I felicitate with you and pray that Almighty God continues to bless you with robust health and more years of enduring fulfillment,” he stated.