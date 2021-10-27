From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa on Wednesday lauded Seplat Energy PLC, a Nigerian independent oil and gas company, for its contributions to the development of the education sector in Delta and it’s neighbouring Edo State.

The governor spoke in Asaba during the grand finale of the this year’s Pearls Quiz Competition for secondary schools students in Delta and Edo states.

Represented by the Commissioner for Secondary Education, Mrs. Rose Ezewu, Okowa commended Seplat and it’s joint venture partner, Nigeria Petroleum Development Company (NPDC) for sustaining the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in the last ten years.

“It is no gainsaying that NPDC/SEPLAT ENERGY PLC has made a remarkable impression in the education industry in both Delta and Edo states

“It is a milestone that has left a lasting impression in the mind of students, teachers and the schools through interventions in education,” the governor said.

He seized the opportunity to call on other cooperate organizations to emulate the Seplat initiative, insisting that the mantra Universal Basic Education (UBE) of ‘education for all is the responsibility of all’ implied that education should be not be left for the government alone.

Welcoming guests and participating schools, Director, External Affairs & Sustainability of Saplat Energy, Dr. Chioma Nwachukwu said the company was committed to rewarding academic excellence and ensuring that academic prowess stood tall.

Nwachukwu who was represented by the Basic Manager, Western Assets of Seplat Energy, Mr. Emmanuel Otokhine noted that the competition started 10 years ego.

“Seplat will continue to fund this programme to create greater impact in the lives of students.

“The winning of schools is tied to projects in the schools to make the environment comfortable for students and teachers,” he said.

At the final of the competition, Peniel Academy in Boji-Boji Owa, Ika North-East Local Government Area of Delta State won the first prize.

Pioneer Education Centre and Igbinedion Education Centre, both in Benin City, Edo State, came second and third respectively.

