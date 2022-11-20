From Ben Dunno, Warri

The Deputy Senate President (DSP) and All Progressives Congress (APC) Governor Flag-bearer in Delta state, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has lamented the huge debt burden Delta state governor, Senator (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, would be leaving behind, stating that the future of the next generation had already been mortgage by his government.

Making this disclosure while delivering his speech at the APC Presidential Rally held weekend at the Warri City Stadium, the Governorship hopeful described Okowa’s administration as the most corrupt, most insensitive to the plights of the people and visionless in advancing the course of both human capital and infrastructural development of the state.

He disclosed that despite the huge amount being received by Okowa’s led Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) government from the federation account by virtue of being one of the largest oil producing states in the country, in addition to Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), Delta state still occupied second position among states with high debt profile.

While noting that the poverty level among the indigenes of the state had gone up drastically in the last seven (7) years under Okowa’s watch, DSP Omo Agege, decried the situation where the people God has blessed with so much interms of human and natural resources, mostly oil and gas, would be made to live in abject poverty in the midst of plenty,

Omo Agege said that if in his individual capacity as a Senator of the Federal Republic, he could touch the lives of people in every local government areas within the Delta Central and beyond with some basic amenities such as; transformers, street lights, portable water, drainages and roads, then the people should expect more from him when he steps in as the governor.

In his speech at the occasion, the former Edo state governor and former national Chairman of APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomole, tasked the South -South people on the need to begin to demand from their governors how they have spent the arrears of the 13percent Derivation Funds that was paid out by the present APC government led by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He noted that based on the revelation by the Rivers state Governor, Nyesome Wike, all the South South states got their outstanding from the federal government, adding that if his own state, Edo, can receive N100B as its own share then Delta state being a major oil producer would not have gotten anything less than N250B.

According to him; “It’s time for Deltans to go to Asaba and hold Okowa accountable for the over N250B he has received from the 13percent derivation arrears paid by President Buhari. From the little I’ve seen and heard about this state, the level of poverty and the obvious infrastructural decay every where does not reflect a state that had received such an amount”.

“Last time in Asaba, I saw old men and women you call pensioners, who had put in many years of service in the state and were retired, crying on the road over unpaid gratuities and begin to ask myself why would a man who claimed to be God fearing and with so much money in his hand would continue to subject these aged people to this kind of torture”?

“It only goes to shows the wickedness in some of our leaders and it’s very sad to say the least”.

“Let Deltans rise up now and begin to ask questions, let them use their votes to push out bad leadership and vote in APC so that the state can begin to move forward. So that with Omo-Agege as your Governor and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as the President then your state will begin to move forward and the living standards of the people would be better than what we have today” he stated.

Also speaking the Presidential candidate of the party, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, says his government will further re-activate the multi-billion dollars Gas Revolution Industrial Park Project that was initiated sometime ago in the state.

Said he; “President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration has made giant strides in revisiting this project and we will complete it”.

“Gas will become a national priority. I envision fertiliser and petrochemical plants, aluminium smelters, methanol plants, all aimed at creating jobs for the unemployed, while producing goods that booster farming, construction and other industries, ” he said.

Tinubu, however, assured Nigerians, especially youth that all the promises made to ensure a better Nigeria would be fulfilled.

According to him, “I will fullfil my promises to you. You are the future of this country. Your dreams will be realised for a stable and united Nigeria,” he stated.

He said that voting for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would amount to continuation of the 23 years of underdevelopment of Delta State.

He accused the opposition party of abandoning infrastructure development in the state and leaving the state to rot away.

“Our rivals do not have shame as they are busy fighting in public. How can they think of good governance”?

“Go to Lagos state and see development and records of beautiful people. Hope is here, development is here, progress is here, Omo-Agege is here and prosperity is here,” Tinubu stated.

The APC presidential candidate said that his presidency and Ovie Omo-Agege as the incoming governor would bring “hope, employment and development” to Delta and Nigeria at large.”