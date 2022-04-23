From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has commiserated with Governor Seyi Makinde, the government and people of Oyo State over the passing of the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III.

Adeyemi reportedly died on Friday at the Afe Babalola University Teaching Hospital, Ado-Ekiti, after a brief illness, at 83.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, the governor noted that the late octogenarian monarch was an influential leader who was committed to the development of his kingdom and beyond.

He remarked that the king led a good life during which his influence transcended his domain and indeed, Oyo State.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I commiserate with the government and people of Oyo State, the immediate family of the Alaafin, the Oyo Mesi as well as the Oyo State Traditional Council over the passing of Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III.

“The late monarch’s 52 years reign making him the longest serving Alaafin, recorded remarkable peace and tremendous development in his domain.

“He will be remembered for his contributions to the peace, unity and development of his kingdom and the entire Oyo state,” Okowa stated.

He urged the family of the deceased royal father, friends, associates and the people of Oyo to take solace in the knowledge that the monarch lived an exemplary life and was a great voice on national issues.

He prayed that Almighty God would grant the soul of the departed monarch eternal rest.