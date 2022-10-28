Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has condoled with the Okogwu family and Asaba community over the passing of Amb. Leo Okogwu.

The governor in a condolence message by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, said Okogwu, a foremost diplomat, reportedly died in a Lagos hospital at the age of 84.

He also commiserated with the Asagba of Asaba, Obi Chike Edozien, over the demise of the distinguished chief of Asaba.

Okowa said that the demise of the renowned diplomat was a great loss to the family and humanity given his invaluable contributions to the country and the world.

He said that the deceased was a quintessential diplomat who served meritoriously in the country’s Foreign Service and the United Nations (UN).

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta, I send my profound condolences to the Okogwu family and the Asagba-in-council on the passing of Ambassador Leo Ezenweali Okogwu.

“We remember with fond memories his regal services to the world as an astute diplomat of international repute.

“We pray to God to grant his soul eternal repose and give fortitude to the entire family to bear the irreparable loss,” Okowa said. (NAN)