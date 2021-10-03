From Paul Osuyi (Asaba) and Stanley Uzoaru (Owerri

Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has condoled with the Kefas family and Taraba State government over the passing of former military administrator of Delta State, Air Commodore Ibrahim Kefas (retd).

Kefas, who hailed from Wukari in Taraba State, reportedly died on Friday in an Abuja hospital after a brief illness. He was 73.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika, yesterday, Okowa also commiserated with Wukari community over the sad incident.

He said the late Kefas was a renowned soldier, administrator, politician, who was the chairman of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Taraba after retirement from the military.

The governor noted that the deceased distinguished himself as a military administrator of Cross River and Delta states between 1993 and 1996.

According to the governor, as military administrator, the departed Kefas contributed immensely to the development of the states he served.

“He will be deeply missed by all who knew him, particularly those whose lives he affected,” Okowa said.

In his condolence message, former military administrator of Delta State, Air Commodore Luke Ochulor (retd) revealed how his colleague, Air Commodore Ibrahim Kefas who was the military administrator of Cross Rivers and Delta states, spent his last days worrying about the country’s insecurity situation.

Ochulor said the insecurity situation especially in his zone got extremely bad that Kefas became afraid of retiring to his country home in Taraba State.

Ochulor, who said he had conversation with the late former military administrator earlier in August, wondered what might have caused his death.

“He was looking healthy, no sign of any sickness; I’m still surprised to this point. The senior officer was a colleague of mine. In fact, his family and mine lived opposite each other. We were trained to be one another’s keeper; we have our code of ethics,” he said.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.