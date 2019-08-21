Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has expressed sadness over the death of former chairman of Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), Oyuki Obaseki.

Obaseki breathed his last last Sunday in Benin City, Edo State capital.

Okowa, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika, recalled the late Obaseki’s role in injecting life into Nigeria’s premier football league.

He, particularly, attributed the resuscitation of Bendel Insurance Football Club, which the current administration in Edo State has further strengthened, to the selfless efforts of the deceased.

According to the governor, the late Obaseki, a chief in Benin Kingdom, contributed immensely to nation building and development exemplified through his role as a firebrand sports administrator. He condoled with the Obaseki family and extended the condolences to Governor Godwin Obaseki, the government and people of Edo State, friends, associates and Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) for the demise of “an exceptional statesman and great sports administrator.