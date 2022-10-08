Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State and vice-presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has condoled with his Abia counterpart, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, over the death of former National Chairman of PDP, Chief Vincent Ogbulafor.

Ogbulafor, pioneer National Secretary of the party, reportedly died on Thursday in Canada at 73.

In a condolence message by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika in Asaba on Saturday, Okowa expressed sadness over the death of the erstwhile party boss and commiserated with members of his family and the people of Olokoro in Umuahia South Local Government of Abia State.

He said Ogbulafor would be remembered for his outstanding contributions to the growth of the party, especially from its formative years.

“The death of our former National Chairman, Chief Vincent Ogbulafor, came to me with shock, especially now that his wealth of experience is needed in our rescue mission for our country.

“He was a true embodiment of a ‘partyman’ who contributed immensely to the party’s growth and development.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I commiserate with members of Ogbulafor family, his community, my dear brother Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu and the government and people of Abia state over the passing of this great Nigerian.

“He will be greatly missed by his family, friends, political associates, particularly those whose lives he touched in diverse ways,” he said.