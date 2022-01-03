From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State Governor Dr Ifeanyi Okowa has commiserated with his Oyo State counterpart, Governor Seyi Makinde, over the passing of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji.

Governor Okowa also condoled with the government and people of Oyo State on the passage of the monarch.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, the governor noted that the late nonagenarian monarch was a courageous leader and one committed to the development of his kingdom and beyond.

He said: ‘On behalf of the Government and people of Delta, I commiserate with the Government and people of Oyo State, the immediate family of the Olubadan, the Olubadan-in-Council, as well as the Oyo State Traditional Council over the passing of Oba Saliu Adetunji, the 41st Olubadan of Ibadanland.

‘The late monarch’s five years reign recorded remarkable peace and infrastructural development in his domain.

‘He will be remembered for his contributions to the peace, unity and development of his kingdom and the entire Oyo state,’ Okowa stated.

He urged the family of the deceased royal father, friends, associates and the people of Ibadan to take solace in the knowledge that the monarch lived an exemplary life deserving honour and celebration.

Okowa prayed that the almighty God would grant the soul of the departed monarch eternal rest.