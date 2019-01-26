From PAUL OSUYI, Asaba

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State and his Edo State counterpart, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, were among eminent Nigerians who paid their last respect to a member of Board of Trustees of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and renowned industrialist, the late Sunny Odogwu.

Okowa’s deputy, Kingsley Otuaro, represented him, while Gov. Obaseki led some former governors including James Ibori and Emmanuel Uduaghan both of Delta State; Okwesilieze Nwodo of Enugu State and Victor Attah of Akwa Ibom State among others to honour the late philanthropist at a funeral mass on Friday in Asaba, Delta State capital.

Odogwu, who held the traditional title of Ide Ahaba of Asaba Kingdom, was laid to rest at his palatial residence after the requiem mass that was presided over by the Catholic Bishop of Issele-Uku Diocese, Michael Elue.

In his sermon, Most Rev. (Dr.) Elue said that the life of a man is short and defined by God, adding that the day man will return to God is uncertain.

He charged all to live good life and impact meaningfully on people’s lives in order to attract the mercy of God.

The cleric said: “There is life after death, one is sweet and cool and the other is bad and painful, depending how once you live your life.”

He then urged Nigerians to make out time every day to get closer to God, saying, “let us work hard to make the eyes of God see us as His own.”

Bishop Elue described the late business mogul as a good Christian and man of his word, irrespective of his religious affiliation.

In his remark, Gov. Okowa said that Chief Sunny Odogwu left a very good legacy for everybody to uphold, adding that as government, “our thought and heart are towards Odogwu’s family.

The Founder and Chancellor of Madonna University, Rev. Fr. Ede, described Odogwu as a good man who touched many lives irrespective of where you came from.

Meanwhile, at a day of tribute organised by the Coalition of Artistes, Musicians and Authors (CAMA), renowned Prof. of Sociology, B.I.C. Ijomah urged the people of Anioma (Delta North) to resist every attempt to rig their son, Gov. Okowa out of power in the forthcoming governorship election.

He said the Federal Government recently commissioned a military base in Asaba with the intention of using the army to allegedly rig election, insisting that the militarisation of the state is not necessary at the moment.

Prof. Ijomah said the late Odogwu stood for equity, fairness and justice, adding that it was only fair and just that an Anioma son from the north is allowed to complete eight years, as governor just like Ibori, an Urhobo from central and Uduaghan, an Itsekiri from south completed their two terms as governors.

He therefore urged Anioma sons and daughters to close rank and support Dr. Okowa’s re-election bid, adding that there is no logic to justify why any Anioma person will be supporting another governorship candidate outside Okowa.