From Tony Osauzo (Benin) and Paul Osuyi (Asaba)

The management of the University of Benin has ordered that the institution’s flag be flown at half-mast in honour of its late former vice chancellor, Prof Grace Alele-Williams, who died on Friday at the age of 89 years. The Vice-Chancellor, University of Benin (UNIBEN), Professor Lilian Salami, while mourning the death of Prof. Alele-Williams on behalf of the governing council, management, staff, alumni and students of the university, described the late former and first female vice-chancellor as an iconic giant who broke the glass ceiling for other women to blossom.

Salami, who spoke with Orode Doherty, the daughter of Alele-Williams, to commiserate with the family, said she was consoled that the late professor of Mathematics was being celebrated, rather than mourned.

While also expressing grief, Edo State governor Godwin Obaseki, in a statement, described late Prof Alele-Williams as an amazon, who troded where others dreaded, hailing her unmatched devotion to national development.

“It is with a heavy heart that I received the sad news of the passing of renowned academic and administrator, Prof. Grace Alele-Williams,” Obaseki said.

The governor said Prof Alele-Williams was a thorough-bred academician who throughout her life, left an indelible mark of dutiful service, hard work, diligence and determination.

“As the first female Nigerian to earn a doctorate degree in Mathematics, Prof. Alele-Williams was a woman of many firsts. She shattered the glass ceiling and didn’t look back thereafter.

“When she became the vice chancellor of the University of Benin (UNIBEN), she shone brightly as a fearless administrator and restored sanity to the higher institution during a period of social upheaval.

“Prof Alele-Williams will be remembered for her insight, dedication to duty and courage as well as her commitment to breaking barriers limiting advancement of women in uncharted territories,” Obaseki said.