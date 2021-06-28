From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State and the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Sheriff Oborevwori, on Monday expressed shock and sadness over the death of state representative Kenneth Ogba, who representing Isoko South Constituency I at the House.

Ogba, a first-term People’s Democratic Party (PDP) member of the House, reportedly collapsed Sunday night in Oleh and was pronounced dead by doctors at the hospital he was rushed to.

His death is coming just five months after the death of the Majority Leader of the House, Tim Owhefere, who represented Isoko North Constituency.

Okowa in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Olisa Ifeajika, described the deceased as a committed, hardworking, patriotic and selfless lawmaker who served the state and his constituents diligently.

‘We mourn our fallen lawmaker who gave his best in service to God and humanity.

‘He was a committed and hardworking member, who championed the course of his people. Indeed, the late Kenneth Ogba died when his services to the state and nation were most needed,’ the governor said.

Oborevwori, in his eulogy, said Ogba’s death was one too many, saying that the news of his demise came to him as a rude shock.

Oborevwori in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Dennis Otu, said the late state lawmaker was very dedicated and a true representative of his people, adding that House has once again lost a vibrant member.

‘I am totally devastated over the sudden demise of a dedicated member of the Delta State House of Assembly, Hon Kenneth Ogba. It is really hard to believe that Hon Ogba is no more.

‘His death is one too many and a very big blow to the House. He came to the House with a high spirit and very determined to learn and make a good representation of his people.

‘I have lost a friend and a brother. His death is not only a huge loss to the House but also a personal loss to me.

‘We are sorely going to miss him. My heart goes out to his family, friends, associates and others he left behind.

‘May God give all of us the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss and grant his gentle soul eternal rest,’ he stated.

