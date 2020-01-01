Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has expressed optimism that 2020 will be characterised by sustainable development as the state government remains irrevocably committed to the Stronger Delta vision.

This is even as the state House of Assembly Speaker, Sheriff Oborevwori, predicted more infrastructural delivery in 2020 on the grounds that early passage of the 2020 appropriation bill and its subsequent signing into law has set the stage for unprecedented growth.

Okowa, in his New Year message by his Chief Press Secretary, Olisa Ifeajika, urged the people to remain united and focused on the course of developing the state, irrespective of ethnic, religious or political differences.

Praying for unity, peace and development in the state, which he noted, was the plank of his Stronger Delta vision, the governor urged the people to remain supportive of government, saying peace remained the bedrock of meaningful development in any society.