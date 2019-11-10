Favour Onwuka

Africanwatch media will launch a book titled Historiography of Orogun: Divergence in perspective, written by Mark Columbus Orgu, a prolific writer and a journalist.

According to a release made available to Sunday Sun, the event, which is expected to be attended by royal fathers, entrepreneurs, professionals, political leaders, and other dignitaries will hold on November 23 at Danrose Venue Cooling Van, Ughelli town, Delta State.

According to the editorial board chairman, Joe Ejiofor, “We will have first community lecture and conferment of African Gold Merit Award (AGMA) to some eminent personalities of Orogun Kingdom, who have brought dignity and honour to the Kingdom.

“Dr. Otive Igbuzor, chief of Staff to the deputy Senate President will deliver a lecture entitled: “The future of Orogun: Our Pride and Dignity, while the chairman of the day, will be Olorogun Barr Benson Ndakara, president-general of Orogun Kingdom. Father of the day is Major Gen. Victor Odeka retd. Book Reviewer, Prof. Dan Omoweh, book Foreword: Prof. Fred Opute,

Among the dignitaries to grace the occasion are the governor of Delta State, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege, Deputy Senate President, Marvel Akpoyibo, DIG of Police, retd and Gen. Oviemo Ovadje (retd).

In the same vein, the following are awardees for the event; Major Gen. Odeka retd, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, Prof. Fred Opute, Prof. Dan Omoweh, Dr. Otive Igbuzor, Sir. Engr. Patrick Igba, KSJ, Chief Johnson Akporugo, Olorogun Lucky Omoru, Olorogun (Barr) Andi Osawota and Mr. Paul Aghanenu.

Posthumous awards are to be received by the children of the following: late Chief Demas Akpore, former Deputy Governor of the defunct Bendel State, late Justice James Omo-Agege, former Chief Judge of Delta State among others.