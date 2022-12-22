From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State and vice presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has condoled with Unuame family and members of PDP in the state over the tragic loss of Chief Joe Unuame who died in car crash on Wednesday while going for campaign rally in Patani.

This is even as the Delta South senatorial candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Joel-Onowakpor Thomas also commiserated the families of victims of Tuesday’s boat mishap in Okerenkoko, Warri South-West council after a rally of APC.

Condoling the Unuame family in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, Okowa described the incident as a collosal loss.

“The tragic news of the passing of Chief Joe Unuame and his driver on their way to Patani rally was very sad and devastating.

“He was a strong grass-roots politician loved by his people and has contributed immensely to our party’s growth in Central Senatorial District and its winning streak in his area and the state.

“This is a huge loss not just to his family, but to our party, the Urhobo nation and the entire state where he had friends and political associates across board.

“He would be long remembered for his service to his Akpere-Olomu community as President and for his massive contributions to the PDP,” Okowa stated.

On his part, Onowakpor expressed deep sadness over the boat mishap, urging the bereaved families to take solace in the Lord.

Onowakpor in a statement, described the incident as tragic and unfortunate, saying that the only thing one can do in the circumstance was to pray to God to give the families the fortitude to bear the irreparable losses.

“I am deeply saddened and my heart is broken by the unfortunate occurrence.

“My heart and prayers are with the bereaved families. May God give them the fortitude to bear this irreplaceable and irreparable losses,” he stated.