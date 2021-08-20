Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, is expected to be joined by a stellar lineup of speakers as he chairs this year’s Ripples Nigeria Dialogue with the theme, “Rebuilding Trust in a Divided Nigeria: Advancing the Conversation.”

The Dialogue is jointly organised by Ripples Nigeria and it’s non-profit sister organisation, Ripples Centre for Data and Investigative Journalism (RCDIJ).

Other expected speakers at the event are Afenifere Leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, Northern Elders Forum spokesperson, Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, former House of Representatives member, Hon Uche Onyeagocha, and former NHIS boss, Prof Usman Yusuf.

The event is slated for Wednesday, August 25 by 10am at Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos.

The conversations will be moderated by former Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, Dr Reuben Abati, who also chairs the Board of Ripples Centre for Data and Investigative Journalism (RCDIJ).

Attendance at the event is free but will require mandatory registration. The event will be both virtual and in-person, creating opportunity for as many people as possible to attend. COVID-19 protocols will be strictly adhered to.

The distinguished speakers, representing the different sections of the country, would have the opportunity to propose their reasoned solutions to the Nigeria question even as the country grapples with agitations for self-determination, widespread insecurity, and growing ethnic tension and clashes— challenges that threaten its very existence.

As leading voices in the country, they will be expected to share useful insights into how Nigeria can bridge the divides along ethnic, religious, and political lines, and create a healthy climate for peaceful and respectful coexistence. They will also be expected to answer the now-common question— “Is Nigeria’s unity sustainable?”.

At the inaugural dialogue in 2018 held in Lagos, Nobel Laureate Prof Wole Soyinka led other respected personalities including former Anambra governor, Peter Obi to share their considered opinions on the Nigeria question and the future prospects of the country, generating impassioned reactions across the country. The theme was “Rebuilding Trust in a Divided Nigeria”.