From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has ordered immediate evacuation of students of the state origin from Jos, the troubled capital of Plateau State.

The order followed renewed crisis and security concerns in the North Central state.

A statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Student’s Affairs, Jerry Ehiwario, said the evacuation exercise began yesterday.

He commended Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for his prompt approval for the exercise, adding that the lives of Delta students was very dear to the state.

Ehiwaro also lauded Secretary to the State Government, Patrick Ukah, for his proactiveness and prompt response.

He stated that three buses with police escort have been despatched to move Delta students from the troubled zone.

“When we heard about the incident in Jos, I wrote to the governor, informing him on the need to evacuate students of Delta origin from the crisis zone. The governor graciously approved the evacuation which commenced today Thursday, August 26.

“With this approval, Governor Okowa has once again demonstrated his love for Delta students by ensuring that their safety is topmost priority to the state government.