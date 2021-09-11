From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State and his Benue State counterpart, Samuel Ortom ranked among the dignitaries on Friday at the funeral mass in honour of the late former Military Administrator of Kano and Benue states, Brig. Gen. Dominic Oneya (retd) at Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State.

Ortom was represented by his deputy, Benson Abounu at the mass which also had in attendance Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Farouk Yahaya (represented by Flag Officer Commanding, Naval Logistics Command, Oghara, Rear Admiral Samaila Lassa); former governor of Delta State, James Ibori; President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick.

In a homily, Catholic Bishop of Warri Diocese, Most Rev. Dr. John Afareha said death was life’s greatest mystery, and urged the families to take solace in the fact that the dead would rise again for the promised glory.

Afareha described the late Gen. Oneya as a good man who dedicated and entrusted his life to God and served the country in several capacities.

He urged Christians to live in love and care for one another just as late Oneya epitomised.

The cleric commended the role of the military in peacekeeping globally, which the late Gen. Oneya also served actively.

Governor Okowa in a remark, called on Nigerians to embrace peace and love, saying they were panacea for rising insecurity and apathy in the country.

Okowa said peaceful co-existence and love among the citizenry would engender much-needed unity.

The governor remarked that the late Oneya epitomised brotherhood and good neighborliness in service and in all his activities while alive and urged people to emulate him.

He condoled with the deceased’s wife, children, family and the Urhobo nation over the loss of the renowned officer and elder statesman.

