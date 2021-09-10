From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State and his Benue State counterpart, Samuel Ortom ranked among the dignitaries on Friday at the funeral mass in honour of the late former Military Administrator of Kano and Benue states, late Brig. Gen. Dominic Oneya (retd) at Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State.

Ortom was represented by his deputy, Benson Abounu at the mass which also had in attendance Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Farouk Yahaya (represented by Flag Officer Commanding, Naval Logistics Command, Oghara, Rear Admiral Samaila Lassa); former governor of Delta State, James Ibori; president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick.

In a homily, Catholic Bishop of Warri Diocese, Most Rev. Dr. John Afareha said death was life’s greatest mystery, and urged the families to take solace in the fact that the dead would rise again for the promised glory.

Afareha described the late Gen. Oneya as a good man who dedicated and entrusted his life to God and served the country in several capacities.

He urged Christians to live in love and care for one another just as late Oneya epitomised.

The cleric commended the role of the military in peace-keeping globally which the late Gen. Oneya also served actively.

Governor Okowa in a remark, called on Nigerians to embrace peace and love, saying they were panacea for rising insecurity and apathy in the country.

Okowa said peaceful co-existence and love among the citizenry would engender much-needed unity.

The governor remarked that late Oneya epitomised brotherhood and good neighborliness in service and in all his activities while alive and urged people to emulate him.

He condoled with the deceased’s wife, children, family and the Urhobo nation over the loss of the renowned officer and elder statesman.

According to him, late Oneya lived a life of faith and commitment to the church and the community, and urged Nigerians to live in love and peace to build a united, strong and virile nation.

“We have come here to pay our last respect for one of our own brother and leader Brig. Gen. Dominic Oneya (retd).

“Our late leader was truly an icon, who worked very hard and served this country in various capacities particularly when he was military administrator of Kano and Benue States.

“He was not just a general in the army, in the Catholic church he was a grand knight and in his Agbarho community, he was not just a Chief but Chairman of the Council of Chiefs.

“In sports, he served as Chairman of the Nigeria Football Association (NFA) now Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

“Politically, he was one of us and leader of the elders council of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ughelli North Local Government Area.

“Gen Oneya came, lived a life of love and I pray that many of us will emulate him, because he had a very infectious smile, never pretentious about any situation and we thank God for the life he lived.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta, I again condole with the Oneya family, especially his wife Chief Patricia Oneya and children on the demise of her husband and our leader, Brig. Gen. Dominic Oneya.

“It is our prayer that God will encourage the family because he was truly a good man and may the mercy of God be with his family,” the governor stated.

