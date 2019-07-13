Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta on Friday led others in the entertainment industry to pay glowing tributes to the late veteran filmmaker, Eddie Ugbomah. They spoke at his funeral held at the National Theatre, Iganmu-Lagos, where they highlighted his contributions to the development of the movie industry in the country.

His remains were later interred at the Vaults and Gardens, Ikoyi. Okowa in his tribute to the veteran filmmaker said that Ugbomah’s death came as a shock to the people of Delta. The governor was represented by Mr Friday Anaziah, Director of Culture, Delta State Directorate of Culture and Tourism. The governor, however, said that the people were able to bear the sad news because of the achievements and impact the deceased made in his career during his lifetime. “Delta State is proud of our late father in the movie industry because he was able to infuse worthiness in the minds of filmmakers.

“He believed that filmmakers, producers, actors and actresses were capable of becoming millionaires at a time when the society was looking down on them. He stayed and remained consistent in his chosen career. Today filmmakers and producers can put up proposals worth millions of naira unlike what obtained back in the days,” he said.

The governor advised the younger generation to emulate the resilient and dedicated qualities which the late Ugbomah possessed because such qualities made up the building blocks of any industry.