From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege has called on the people of Delta State to chase away the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) from power in the state come 2023.

Omo-Agege said the PDP and the incumbent governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa have already done enough damage to the state.

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .

He spoke at Ovwor-Olomu, Ughelli South Local Government Area of the state while welcoming over 4,000 defectors from the PDP to the All Progressive Congress (APC).

The defectors were from Olomu wards 1 and 2, Gbaregolor, Ewu, Orere, Arhavwarhrien, Erhruvwaren, Olota, Okparabe, Asa, Otu-Jeremi and Effurun-Otor in the council area.

Setup your own platform that allows you to earn a minimum of ₦100,000 daily, payments are in US dollars, 100% legitimate .Click here to start now .

Flanked by the member representing Ughelli North/Ughelli South/Udu Federal Constituency, Francis Waive, APC State chairman-elect, Omeni Sobotie and other APC chieftains, Omo-Agege said: “PDP has failed the people of Delta State. We are counting on you to to chase away PDP from Delta State.”

Saying that the state was not looking to elect monarchs, Omo-Agege who represents Delta central said it was laughable for Okowa to be talking about rescuing Nigeria when he (Okowa) has failed Deltans in the last six years.

“I saw the governor of Delta State on television saying he wants to rescue Nigeria. Someone who has not been able to rescue Delta State saying he wants to rescue Nigeria. We don’t want him to go and pollute Nigeria.

“He has already done enough damage to Delta State. PDP has done enough damage to Delta State. We need you to help chase them away from Delta State governance and we know that with you, we can do it.

“I want to appeal to you as l welcome you to this party as members. l also welcome you as canvassers and ambassadors of the party. Go to your communities, wards and units and preach the gospel that enough is enough.

“If Okowa can turn Owa-Alero to London, what crime have you committed here in Ughelli South? What have you done to Okowa? You have the opportunity to help us come out and chase away Okowa, chase away PDP from this local government area.

“So, go back and recruit and canvass people on our behalf that there will be a better Delta State in 2023, a better state for all of us as partners. We don’t want to elect monarchs, don’t want to elect kings, we want partnership,” he said.

Receiving the defectors earlier on behalf of the state chairman of the APC, Prophet Jones Erue, Delta central chairman-elect of APC, Adelabu Bodjor assured the new members that they would enjoy the same privileges as old members.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .