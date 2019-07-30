Paul Osuyi, Asaba

DELTA State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa has emphasised the commitment of the state government towards providing a conducive atmosphere that will ensure that the state will continue to be the Nollywood hub of the country.

Rpresented by the state Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Patrick Ukah, Okowa stated this during the official conferment of Patron, Directors Guild of Nigeria on a Deltan, Engr. Daniel Omoyibo, at Oleh in Isoko South Local Government Area of state.

He said the state places a lot of premium on the Nollywood industry because many of those involved are from the state and have been helping to remove the youths from the streets thereby channeling their energies into productive ventures.

Senator Okowa appealed to the directors to continue to make the state a catchment area during their productions in other to groom and nurture more Deltans in the profession.

The governor congratulated the new patron of the body, adding that it was a honour well deserved as Omoyibo has contributed emmersly to the development of the profession not just in the state but in the country.

He encouraged Omoyobi to continue with his contributions to the upliftment of the society as such ventures normally goes with appreciations from the public and recognition from appropriate authorities.

The ceremony, which had many Nollywood stars in attendance, was also witnessed by the member representing Isoko South I constituency in the Delta State House of Assembly, Kenneth Ogba, his Isoko South II constituency counterpart, Ferguson Onwo, the President General of Isoko Development Union, High Chief Iduh Amadhe, and a Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) stalwart in the state, Mr. Kingsley Erigbuem, among other personalities.