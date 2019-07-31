Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has restated the commitment of the government towards providing a conducive atmosphere that will ensure that the state continue to be the Nollywood hub of the country.

Represented by Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Patrick Ukah, Okowa stated this during the official conferment of Patron of Directors Guild of Nigeria on a Delta man, Daniel Omoyibo, at Oleh in Isoko South Local Government Area of state.

He said the state places a lot of premium on the Nollywood industry because many of those involved are from the state and have been helping to remove the youths from the streets thereby channeling their energies into productive ventures.

Okowa appealed to the directors to continue to make the state a catchment area during their productions in other to groom and nurture more Delta people in the profession.

The governor congratulated the new patron of the body, adding that it was an honour well deserved as Omoyibo has contributed immensely to the development of the profession not just in the state but in the country.

He encouraged Omoyobi to continue with his contributions to the upliftment of the society as such ventures are normally appreciated by the public and attract recognition from appropriate authorities.