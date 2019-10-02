Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa has urged organisers of the 4th edition of the state Principals’ Cup to uphold the principles of fair play and equity.

The state is in partnership with Zenith Bank PLC for the competition which kicked-off in Asaba with a match between Isioma Onyeobi College and Niger Mixed Secondary School, both in Asaba.

Isioma Onyeobi College triumph on 5 – 4 penalties after the match ended 1 – 1 during regulation time.

The governor who was represented by his deputy, Kingsley Otuaro and supported by the Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Patrick Ukah, said the state will do everything possible to sustain the partnership and move sports to enviable heights.

“It is a partnership we will keep deepen. Delta State will continue to build the potentials of youths in sports development and competition. We urge the organisers to allow fair play to be the hallmark of the competition,” he said.

Regional Director of Zenit Bank, Mr. Lucky Ighade, who represented the Managing Director of the bank, said the partnership is part of the corporate social responsibility of the bank.