From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has expressed optimism that there would be a turnaround in the nation’s financial situation in 2022.

Okowa spoke in Asaba shortly after signing the state’s 2022 Appropriation Bill of N479 billion and five other bills into law, yesterday.

The other bills include Delta State House of Assembly Service Establishment Bill 2021, Delta State Registration of Community Development Associations Bill 2021, Delta State Debt Management Bill 2021, Delta State Erosion and Watershed Management Bill 2021 and Asaba Specialist Hospital Bill, 2021.

The governor assured that his administration would strive to implement capital projects embedded in the 2022 budget as well as complete all ongoing projects before the end of his tenure.

He commended the House of Assembly for the speedy passage of the bill, and said that his assenting to the Bill before end of December would avail the state government the opportunity to further plan towards its implementation from January, 2022.

“I must thank the House for giving speedy attention to the Bill because with the signing into law today, it will help us to plan and to start early in 2022.

“I do know that it went through a full legislative process and I must thank the House for the great job that they did which enabled us to pass the Bill on the 30th of November.

“I want to reassure Deltans that we will continue to do our best. We are very much aware that there are financial challenges in the country today, but we will continue to do our best within the limits of the resources available.We are very much hopeful that there will be a turnaround in 2022, and I hope that we will be able to execute the capital projects that are contained in our budget, both the new ones and the ongoing before the end of our tenure,” he said.

