Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday, restated the commitment of his administration to build a stronger state in the next four years.

The governor, who said his first tenure ended on a high note, promised not to rest on his oars in his efforts to develop a sustainable state.

Okowa spoke in Asaba, shortly after swearing in five special advisers, including Prof. Sylvester Monye (Senior Policy Adviser); Dr. Kingsley Emu (Chief Economic Adviser); Emmanuel Aguariavwodo (Housing and Human Development); Emmanuel Okoro (Rural and Community Development); and Efe Ofoburuku (Legislative Matters).

Monye is a former presidential adviser during the administration of former president Goodluck Jonathan while Emu is a two-time commissioner in the state. Aguariavwodo is a former senator just as Okoro is the pioneer House of Assembly speaker.

Ofobruku on the other hand is a former member of the Assembly. The governor expressed confidence that the knowledge, wisdom and experience of the appointees will improve the performance of his administration in its strive to deliver on its electoral promise of a stronger Delta.

“Special advisers play important roles in our modern democratic setting; they are carefully selected for their specific policy expertise and ability to skillfully navigate the layers of bureaucracy and partisan viewpoints to deliver on the administration’s goals and objectives.

“Modern statecraft places a demand on them to lessen the burden of the demanding and complex workload of the chief executive. It is true that our first tenure ended on a high note and even now, we continue to receive plaudits for our phenomenal achievements in job creation, human capital development and infrastructural renewal, but, we cannot afford to rest on our oars because, the next four years promise to be as fulfilling as it would be challenging.”