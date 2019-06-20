Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has re-appointed Charles Ehiedu Aniagwu as his chief press secretary (CPS).

Aniagwu was Okowa’s CPS in his first tenure, but speculations were rife about a possible elevation for the spokesman in the governor’s second term.

His re-appointment came shortly after the governor forwarded eight names, including immediate past commissioner for Information, Patrick Ukah, to the House of Assembly for screening and confirmation as members of the state executive council.

The state council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), described the appointments as due recognition to a winning team. NUJ, in a statement by its Chairman, Michael Ikeogwu and Secretary, Churchill Oyowe, said the appointments were well deserved, and thanked the governor.

The union charged them to see their reappointments as demonstration of confidence in their capacity to service delivery by the governor.

The council advised them to also see their reappointments as another opportunity to consolidate in their contributions in ensuring a stronger Delta State.

Meanwhile, the governor also approved the appointments of five special advisers (SAs), including three, who served in his first term and two others.

While Sylvester Monye, Emmanuel Okoro and Emmanuel Aguariavwodo were retained as SAs, Kingsley Emu, who was commissioner for Economic Planning was appointed as senior economic adviser.

A former member of the House of Assembly, Efe Ofobruku completed the list.