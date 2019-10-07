Paul Osuyi, Asaba

GOVERNOR Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State at the weekend announced car and cash rewards for a secondary school principal, Mr. Fidelis Okolafor and primary school headteacher, Mrs. Doris Toyin Esiedafe, for excellent service delivery over the years.

Okolafor and Esiedafe and 10 others emerged winners of the maiden edition of teachers’ award for excellence organised by the state Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education.

While Okolafor emerged as best principal in public secondary schools, Esiedafe won the overall best prize as headteacher across public primary schools in the state.

At the award ceremony in Asaba to cap the celebration of this year’s World Teachers’ Day, Okowa congratulated the awardees and promised to present cars to the two school heads in addition to cash reward.

Okowa said this was necessary to motivate teachers to continue to play their role in the academic and moral upbringing of children.

He admonished teachers to be committed to duty, promising to upscale the reward in subsequent editions.

“I believe this kind of recognition will touch the hearts of our teachers and make them work harder.”

The governor, who stressed that teachers were vital to the overall development of an individual, urged them never to neglect their roles of mentoring children both academically and morally in view of the obvious lack of care at the homefront.