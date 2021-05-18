From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State on Tuesday dissolved the state cabinet.

Immediate past Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu, announced this while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the state executive council.

Those affected by the dissolution including the Secretary to the State Government, Chiedu Ebie; Chief of Staff, David Edevwie; Senior Political Adviser, Funkekeme Solomon; Chief Strategist, Festus Aga’s; the 25 commissioners; and Special Advisers.

Aniagwu said the move was to give room to inject new blood to strengthen the administration’s agenda of a stronger Delta.

He said the governor thanked members of the dissolved cabinet for their contributions to the successes of his administration in the past six years including those who joined in last two years.

Aniagwu said his principal directed the affected former appointees to hand over to the permanent secretaries in their respective ministries.

Before the dissolution, Aniagwu said exco approved the dismissal of one Bernard Onomugo from the state civil service for allegedly recruiting names into the state payroll.

Also approved, according to him, was the sum of N2.8 billion for the purchase and upgrade of facilities at recently established three universities in the state.