Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has congratulated former Military Governor of defunct South Eastern State, retired Maj.-Gen. Paul Omu on his 80th birthday.

Okowa in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, underscored the significance of the many years of the celebrant’s service to the nation.

He said that Omu’s military career saw him through sensitive and strategic leadership positions as Military Governor of South Eastern State (1975-1978), Commandant, Command and Staff College, Jaji and member, Armed Forces Ruling Council.

“Gen. Omu served the nation meritoriously with his wealth of knowledge, wisdom and experience.

“Flowing from these, I urge him to remain relevant by counseling governments on security and mentoring young security personnel.

“Our state, Delta, particularly needs his experience at this critical period that the government and people are contending with security issues,’’ he said.

Okowa felicitated with family members, friends, the people of Igbide and Isoko nation on the occasion of the birthday of the former Commandant at Jaji.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta, I congratulate our father and leader, retired Maj.-Gen. Paul Omu (OFR), on this momentous occasion of his 80th birthday.

“As you join the club of octogenarians, it is my prayer that the Almighty God would grant you longer life, good health and continue to bless your family,” he said.(NAN).