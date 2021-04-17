From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State has highlighted what he described as the immense contributions of his Delta State counterpart, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, to the sustenance of democracy in Nigeria.

Ishaku specifically said Okowa saved the country from turning into a one-party state when he led the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on a survival mission as chairman of the committee for the national convention that led to the election of the present national officers of the main opposition party.

He said Okowa also took the nation by surprise when he organised the 2019 presidential primaries of the PDP,”which was adjudged to be the most credible and peaceful in Nigeria.”

Speaking in Asaba while inaugurating road projects executed by the Okowa administration, Ishaka said the PDP is very proud of Okowa, describing him as a competent and committed administrator with high level of integrity.

The roads inaugurated include the reconstructed Onwuegbuzia/Jesus Saves/Agric and the dualised Okpanam-Asaba roads.

Ishaku said Okowa’s performance was a testament of the quality of persons the PDP recruits into leadership positions, adding that PDP governors were working hard by providing the people with live-changing projects, and urged the people to support the party as the country counts down to the 2023 general election continues.

“I must commend Okowa for his integrity, competence and commitment to the growth of democracy in Nigeria and the development of Delta State.