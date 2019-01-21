From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, at the weekend, received awards as Governor of the Year (2018) by three media organisations in the country.

While Okowa was recognised as governor of the year for his diligent delivery of democratic dividends by The Independent and Vanguard newspaper organisations, DAAR Communications, owners of African Independent Television (AIT) and Raypower FM, conferred on him the ‘Outstanding Governor of the Year Award, in the area of job creation.

Meanwhile, governor Okowa has said the awards will spur him to continue with his selfless service to Deltans and humanity.

The governor made the remark on Friday night, in Lagos, shortly after receiving the “Governor of The Year, 2018 Award” at an annual personality award organised by Vanguard Newspaper Limited.

Speaking after receiving the award, Okowa thanked God for the recognition, even as he appreciated the support of his immediate family in his political journey.

“I thank Deltans for their partnership and I’m happy to dedicate this award to them. Deltans are wonderful, understanding people; through collaborative efforts, we have made great impact on the provision of infrastructure and development of our people, to achieve prosperity for all Deltans. In the next four years, we hope to build on the successes we’ve made, thus far. With God and effective partnership, we can,” the governor said.

He recalled that in 2017, he won Daily Independent’s ‘Man of the Year Award’ and said the recognitions were “possible because we are in perfect relationship with our people back home.

At the DAAR Communication media awards, in Abuja, Okowa, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Ovie Agas, also dedicated the award to Deltans for giving him the platform to serve.