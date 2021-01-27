From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State House of Assembly, yesterday, received three executive bills, seeking the conversion of the existing college of education, polytechnic and state university campus to full fledge universities.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa forwarded the bills with an introductory letter read by Speaker Sheriff Oborevwori who presided over plenary.

Oborevwori explained that the move was due to continuous increase in the number of Deltans jostling for space in the few existing universities in the country due to increase in the number of admission seekers.

In the bills, the governor is seeking the conversion of College of Education, Agbor to Delta State University of Education, Agbor; Delta State University, Anwai campus to Delta State University of Science and Agriculture, Anwai; and Delta State Polytechnic, Ozoro to Delta State University of Science and Technology, Ozoro.

In the introductory letter, Okowa urged the lawmakers to give necessary legislative actions to the three bills.

He said the proposed laws are to upgrade the three existing higher institutions to universities’ status.

At the moment, the state has one university with the main campus at Abraka in the Central senatorial district, and two other campuses at Oleh in Delta South and the said Anwai campus in Delta North.

In the proposed arrangement, the University of Education, located at Agbor, is few meters drive from Owa-Oyibu where the present administration has also built teaching institute for teachers in the state.

Agbor is also in Delta North like Anwai which is to host the University of Science and Agriculture, should the bills scale through.

On the other hand, Ozoro, which will host the proposed University of Science and Technology, is in the Southern senatorial district.