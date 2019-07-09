Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta, on Tuesday, forwarded to the State House of Assembly, seven additional nominees for screening and confirmation as Commissioners and members of the state Executive Council.

The names of the nominees was contained in a letter read by the Speaker of the House, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, during plenary in Asaba.

The nominees are Mr Lawrence Ejiofor, Chief Barry Gbe, Chief Julius Egbedi, Chief Fedelis Tilije, Mr Churchill Amagada, Mr Arthur Akpowhowho and Mr Martins Okonta, former speaker of the house.

The governor, last week, sworn-in eight commissioners, including Chief Patrick, former Commissioner for Information, who had earlier said been cleared by the house.

Okowa said in the letter that the nomination of the would-be commissioners, was in exercise of the powers conferred on him by Section 192 (2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended.

He said that he would appreciate if early action was taken by the house to confirm the nominees to enable him to effect the appointments.

The Majority Leader, Mr Tim Owhefere, moved a motion for the house to receive the letter for further consideration.

The motion which was unanimously adopted when put to a voice vote, was seconded by Mr Charles Emetulu (PDP-Ndokwa West).

Consequently, the speaker directed the nominees to submit 35 copies of their Curriculum Vitae each to the office of the Clerk of the House and appear for screening on Thursday.

Also at plenary on Tuesday, the house screened and confirmed the nominees sent to it by the governor for appointment as members of the Delta State Judicial Service Commission.

The screened and confirmed members of the commission were Mr Joseph Ojobu and Chief James Obeuwou.

The screening of the nominees followed a motion moved by the majority leader, and seconded by Mr Pullah Ekpotuayer, representing Burutu II Constituency.

The nominees were asked to take a bow and go based on their antecedents in their profession as well as contributions to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) .

The house also received another letter from the governor, forwarding a nominee, Mr Paul Aghanenu, for screening and confirmation as the state Auditor General .

The governor said that the nomination became necessary, following the retirement of the former auditor general, who attained the mandatory retirement age of 60. (NAN)