From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State on Sunday, said he was shocked when he heard of the killing of one of his aides, Okiemute Sowho, expressing sadness over the untimely death.

Sowho who was in his early 40s was killed by gunmen on Saturday at about 6:pm near a popular hotel along Akintola road, close to the Adeniyi axis of Sapele town.

The deceased who was the governor’s Senior Special Assistant on Youth Development, was shot severally by his assailants who trailed him to the location where he had gone to check a building project.

The assailants who came in a white Venza car, zoomed off immediately after the shooting while sympathisers rushed Sowho to the hospital where he was confirmed dead.

Reacting to the incident, Governor Okowa ordered security agencies in the state to immediately commence investigation with a view to bringing the assailants to book.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, the governor urged security operatives not to leave any stone unturned in unraveling the circumstances surrounding the dastardly act.

He stated that the death of Sowho was quite painful as he was a politician, who was a strong pillar of support in youth mobilization, especially in Sapele area.

“I was shocked to hear of the killing of Okiemute Sowho. He will be missed by thousands of people whom he had assisted in one way or the other.

“His role in politics and the development of his community, local government and indeed, the state, will remain an inspiration for other youths in politics.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I mourn the death of Mr Okiemute Sowho, who was my aide until his untimely demise.

“I commiserate with his family and urge security agencies to investigate the unfortunate incident and bring the perpetrators to justice.

“Let me urge all Deltans to remain peaceful and maintain the existing peace, and report all suspicious movements and acts to security agencies,” Okowa said.