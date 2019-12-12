Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, on Thursday in Asaba assented to the 2020 Appropriation Bill, with a promise to fast-track infrastructural projects for the benefit of Deltans during the period.

Okowa promised to do his best to work with the budget to achieve its developmental goals.

The total budget size is N395.19 billion with capital expenditure expected to gulp N223.32 billion and a recurrent expenditure of N172.15 billion.

According to the governor, with the signing of the bill into law, his administration now has the financial document work and hit the ground early next year.

“It is very instructive for us members of the executive arm of government that we pray that God

will provide the resources projected within the budget in terms of internally generated revenue.

“This is because if the resources do come from our IGR we will do the best that we can to execute projects and programmes in such a manner that it will have great impact on the lives of our people.

“There is no doubt that despite the fluctuating price of oil, Nigeria still depends a lot on oil for the purpose of funding its budget both in the oil-producing and non-oil producing states and the Federal Government.

“As a state we have tried to be very reasonable with our budget size and I believe that it is the right thing for us to do because the budget itself is supposed to be a document in which we have a pact with the people of Delta, so if we have projections, we must put down those projections that we think are achievable.

“In the budget we have ensured that some key projects have been provided for which includes the construction of new technical colleges in all 25 local government areas in the state because as a government we believe that acquisition of technical skills will go a long way in equipping our youths to face the challenges ahead.

“The completion of all drainage projects as well as road projects will be seen too; our health sector will also receive more attention as well as other sectors,” he said.

Presenting the bill, the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Sheriff Oborevwori in company with other principal officers, said the bill went through a rigorous process before it was passed.