Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta yesterday, signed into law, N395 billion 2020 budget, which was recently passed by the House of Assembly.

The governor, during the signing ceremony, said the state government would consolidate on ongoing projects in the education and road sectors of the economy.

Okowa said the budget was the first time N30 billion was allocated to the education sector, adding that adequate budgetary provisions have been made for roads and other projects.

He noted that his administration would continue to work within realisable budget circles with a view to ensuring high budget performance, saying the state would ensure revenue matches with expenditure in its implementation.

Okowa said his administration would execute projects with positive impact on the lives of the people and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to the development of Warri and Uvwie axis because of its value to the state’s economy.

The governor also said the storm water drainage project in the areas, which is expected to commence in January 2020, would cost more than N17 billion.

Okowa said his administration had resolved to build more technical colleges across the state to boost vocational education.

The governor while appreciating the speaker and Assembly members for painstakingly going through the rigorous process of passing the bill, especially at committee levels of defence, said the slight increment in the budget was aimed at boosting infrastructure development.

Presenting the budget to the governor, Speaker Sheriff Oborowori said the recurrent expenditure was N172 billion, while capital expenditure was N223 billion.

He added that the budget showed an increased of N6.2 billion compared to what was earlier presented by the governor.